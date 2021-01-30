Webinar to discuss ‘Role of Muslim Woman in Modern Society’

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The role of Muslim woman in modern society based on the Seerah of Hazrat Zahra (SA) is the theme of a webinar to be organized later today, January 30.

According to the website of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO), the program will be held by the Office for Women’s International Cultural Relations of ICRO’s General Office of Cultural Cooperation and Expatriate Iranians Affairs.

The Iranian Cultural Centers in France and Tunisia will cooperate in holding the webinar, which will be held in the French language.

Safoura Turk Ladani, assistant at Isfahan University will deliver a speech on how to follow Hazrat Zahra (SA) teachings in modern society. She will discuss the viewpoint of Islam and religious intellectuals about woman and introduce practical examples of individual and social life of the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) daughter.

Dhahabieh Al-Faheem, civil activist and founder of Banaa’ Cultural Association in Tunisia will investigate the role of women in society, status of woman in Islamic societies, necessity of Muslim woman’s awareness about her religious status and how Muslim women can take Hazrat Zahra (SA) as their role model.

The other speaker in the webinar will be Dominique Hansen who will discuss the status of women in today’s world and how to create a human and responsible society.

The webinar can be watched at https://us۰۲web.zoom.us/j/۸۲۷۶۴۹۲۹۲۷۳ starting at 5:30 p.m. Tehran time.