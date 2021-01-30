Date :Saturday, January 30th, 2021 | Time : 15:33 |ID: 196295 | Print

Course on Ahl-ul-Bayt’s (AS) teachings planned for children in Canada

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Imam Hussein (AS) Islamic Center in Edmonton, Canada, plans to organize an online course on Ahl-ul-Bayt’s (AS) teachings for children.

The center said the educational program is held at the request of a group of parents who wish their children to get acquainted with religious teachings. It has invited those who have children aged 5 to 10 to register at https://forms.gle/c۳dafQ۶ccXjcmWxu۵.

The course will start on February 6 and the classes will be held every Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. local time. “Treaties of Rights” of Imam Sajjad (AS) will be taught to the children during the first 10 weeks of the course.

You might also like
Mosque in Canada delivers 400 warming kits to needy
"No, Muslims Aren't To Blame For Orlando Tragedy," says Canadian MP
Education And Technology: Trends That Will Change Learning
The Hijab, New Piece of Equipmennt of the Canadian Police
Religious minorities say Quebec’s Christmas gathering plan shows a double standard
Ottawa Muslim community braces for Ramadhan under quarantine
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *