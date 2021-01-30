https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/68596_953.png 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-30 15:33:032021-01-30 15:33:03Course on Ahl-ul-Bayt’s (AS) teachings planned for children in Canada
Course on Ahl-ul-Bayt’s (AS) teachings planned for children in Canada
SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Imam Hussein (AS) Islamic Center in Edmonton, Canada, plans to organize an online course on Ahl-ul-Bayt’s (AS) teachings for children.
The center said the educational program is held at the request of a group of parents who wish their children to get acquainted with religious teachings. It has invited those who have children aged 5 to 10 to register at https://forms.gle/c۳dafQ۶ccXjcmWxu۵.
The course will start on February 6 and the classes will be held every Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. local time. “Treaties of Rights” of Imam Sajjad (AS) will be taught to the children during the first 10 weeks of the course.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!