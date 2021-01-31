Karbala: 70 percent progress in construction of Tal Al Zainabeiah +Video

SHAFAQNA- The Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Karbala, Iraq is undergoing development the first phase of which is the construction of the Zainabeiah Hill, also known as Tal Al Zainabeiah. The Holy Site on this Hill is being built on two floors and its construction process has progressed by more than 70% so far.

The executive operation of the first phase of the development of the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S), named the courtyard of Lady Zainab (A.S) began in 2015. In this project, which is being carried out in the southern and western parts of the shrine of Sayyid al-Shuhada (A.S), Tal Al Zainabeiah is also located.

Concreting of the last roof of Tal Al Zainabeiah has been completed and the dome will be installed in the middle and empty parts on the roof.

Accordingly, the previous facade of Tal Al Zainabeiah was changed and a new building was built by the Atabat Reconstruction Headquarters, and the concreting of the last roof of Tal Al Zainabeiah has been completed in recent days.

According to Yousef Afzali,Deputy Minister of Culture in the Institute of Reconstruction of Holy Sites, Tal Al Zainabeiah has been built on two floors for pilgrimage and the area of the pilgrimage space is 6 times more spacious than in the past, so that the previous area of the shrine which was 500 meters, will be increased to three thousand Meters in the development plan and with the efforts of Iranian engineers, Tal Al Zainabeiah is expected to be ready for the presence of pilgrims in the Arbaeen of next year.

It is worth mentioning that the construction of Tal Al Zainabeiah has progressed more than 70% and is the first part which will be prepared in the development plan of the shrine of Sayyid al-Shuhada (A.S).

