Macron: AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is ineffective for people over 65

SHAFAQNA- AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine appeared not to be effective for people over 65 years, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters only hours before the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the vaccine for adults of all ages, Macron also questioned Britain’s decision to delay the second dose of Covid vaccines to inoculate more people.

Macron said there was “very little information” available for the vaccine developed by the British-Swedish company and Oxford University. “Today we think that it is quasi-ineffective for people over 65,” he told the reporters, according to to AFP.