Agara Mosque in Georgia +Photos

SHAFAQNA- The Agara Mosque in Georgia is famous for the historical carvings on its walls and its historical murals. Moreover we can see paintings of colored palm trees on the walls of the mosque. A mural can also be seen on the exterior of the mosque.

Most of the new designs in the mosque incorporate previous decorative works and are decorated with paintings. Other major elements of the mosque, including a carved wooden Minbar ( pulpit), an altar (Mihrab) frame, a door, and a balcony, are examples of functional woodwork based on a pattern that was common in the late Russian Empire.

The only element of the mosque which is remained completely intact with its original paintings is the dome roof of the mosque, on which the wreaths and motifs that were common in the mosque construction period, can be seen.

Mosque roof paintings are rare in the city of Agara and are often found in the domes of the neighboring Akhaltsikhe region (a small town in southwestern Georgia) where a distinct Muslim community lives. These close similarities may indicate that the artisans of the region had been in contact with Muslim communities beyond the Agara.

