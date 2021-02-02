SHAFAQNA- Amir Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, the Emir of the Eastern Region of Saudi Arabia, launched the world’s first international encyclopedia of mosque architecture.

The International Encyclopedia of Mosque Architecture was launched in the presence of Abdullah Fozan, founder of the Abdul Latif Fozan Prize for Mosque Architecture, and chairman of the executive committee of the Abdul Latif Fozan Prize, alongside with Dr. Mashari al-Naeem, secretary general of the Abdul Latif Fozan Prize.

While praising this encyclopedia, the Emir of the Eastern Region said: “This action creates a positive mental image about mosques and will be an important reference for all those interested in design and architecture in the world.”

According to the report, the International Encyclopedia of Mosque Architecture consists of three sections, which include “Mosque Media”, “Asfar” and “Minabar”.

The first section, entitled “Mosque Media”, deals with the architecture of mosques around the world and provides information about mosque design and construction with pictures.

The second section, called “Asfar” (the plural of the noun “Safar” meaning travel), includes the use of books, sources, and audio-visual materials on the architecture of mosques.

The third section, called “Minabar”, meaning Pulpits, is dedicated to the words of architects, researchers and employers of mosque architecture.

It is worth mentioning that the Abdul Latif Fozan Award for Mosque Architecture was held in 2011. This award was dedicated to the architecture of mosques in the world. The best mosque architectures were announced in this competition and the award was given to their respective officials.

