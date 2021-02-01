Kaaba’s roof cleaned in less than 40 minutes+Photos

SHAFAQNA- Mohammed bin Musleh Al-Jabri, the Deputy President for technical and services’ affairs of Al-Masjid Al-Haram, said in this regard: The Department of Purification and Carpets of the Grand Mosque, one of the General Administration for Technical and Service Affairs’ departments, was assigned the task to purify the roof of the Kaaba by employing a special team of servants.

“The cleaning mechanism takes place through several stages, the first of which is sweeping the surface of the Holy Kaaba, removing dust and bird droppings, then wiping the entire surface and holder of the cladding, the wall, and the door to the surface of the Holy Kaaba from the outside with wet towels, and then, everything is sprayed with water and wiped again and then a drying process is performed,” Al-Jabri added.

Al-Jabri pointed out: All these measures are carried out in less than 40 minutes by a special team of servants to maintain the safety of the marble stones of the house of God and to remove the dust and in this way, the Kaaba and the Masjid Al-Haram will retain their special shining.

