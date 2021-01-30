Afghanistan: At least Eight security personnel killed in Taliban attack in Nangarhar

SHAFAQNA- At least eight Afghan security personnel killed in the restive province of Nangarhar when the bomber hit the base with a Humvee, according to governor’s office.

The deputy head of Nangarhar’s provincial council, Ajmal Omar, confirmed the attack but put the number of dead soldiers at 15 with five wounded. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said his group carried out the attack.

The governor’s office said security forces seized another vehicle loaded with explosives near the city of Jalalabad, capital of Nangarhar.Separately, two roadside bombs exploded in Kabul on Saturday but there were no casualties, police said, AlJazeera reported.