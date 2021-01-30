Greek refugee site is contaminated with lead according to human rights group

SHAFAQNA – An emergency refugee camp erected on the Aegean island of Lesbos is a potential health hazard for thousands of asylum seekers and aid workers because the site has been contaminated by lead poisoning, according to Human Rights Watch. The group urged Athens’ centre-right government to release further details of the tests it has conducted at the facility, which was formerly a military installation.

the organisation’s senior crisis and conflict researcher, Belkis Willie, said: “The Greek government knowingly built a migrant camp on a firing range and then turned a blind eye to the potential health risks for residents and workers there. After weeks of prodding, it took soil samples to test for lead contamination while denying that a risk of lead exposure existed.”

Stratis Kitelis, the town’s mayor, said the tent city was not only “totally inappropriate” but ill-prepared to endure a harsh winter during which the Aegean outpost has been lashed by gale-force winds and rain and endured freezing temperatures in recent days.

