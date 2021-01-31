Online Course in Sweden on ‘How to Prove Existence of God’

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center in Stockholm, Sweden, plans to organize an online course titled “how to prove the existence of God”. According to the website of the center, the educational program will strat on February 25 and continue until April 8. The course will include seven sessions, to be held every Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. local time. Hojjat-ol-Islam Mohammad Ali Shomali will be the instructor of the online course. Those willing to register can refer to:

https://www.imamalicenter.se/sv/kurs_ali_shomali_februari2021.