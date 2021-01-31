Kaduna Court cancels order releasing Zakzaky’s wife for COVID-19 treatment

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: The wife of Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, Malama Zeenah Ibrahim, was released following the Kaduna State High Court, vacating the order it earlier made directing the Nigeria Correctional Service for COVID-19 treatment. The vacation of the order was informed by an application by Mrs Zakzaky’s Counsels which urged the Court to vacate the order. The court revoked the order after an oral application was made by H.G. Magashi from the chambers of Falana who told the court that Zeenah has regained her health!

According to Justice Gideon Kurada, “upon an oral application moved by H.G. Magashi, Esq. holding the brief of Femi Falana SAN, counsel for the 1 defendant and of Edwin Inegedu, Esq. of counsel for the 2nd defendant applying for an order vacating an earlier order made on 26th January 2021 for 2nd defendant to be taken to a government hospital for treatment.”

“The situation has changed as the 2nd defendant regained her good health and the unfettered access to medical facilities granted her by the correctional services centre, Kaduna. It is hereby ordered that the application is granted and the order of court made on 26 January 2021 is hereby vacated,” he claimed.

Recall that on 26th January, Justice Kurada, ordered Mrs Zakzaky to be released when her counsel, Femi Falana, presented a medical report and asked the court to allow her access medical treatment for COVID-19 out of detention in accordance to NCDC protocol.

