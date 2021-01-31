French Islamophobe ‘Le Pen’ proposes Muslim Hijab ban

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: French far-right Leader Marine Le Pen proposed a ban on Muslim Hijab in all public places on Friday, seeking to build on a record recent poll putting her almost neck-and-neck with President Emmanuel Macron. The Hijab policy, which would be contested in court and almost certainly be ruled unconstitutional, saw the 53-year-old return to a familiar campaign theme 15 months from the country’s 2022 presidential election.

“I consider that the headscarf is an Islamist item of clothing,” Le Pen told reporters at a press conference where she proposed a new law to ban “Islamist ideologies” which she called “totalitarian and murderous.” Since taking over France’s main far-right party from her father, Le Pen has run twice for the French presidency, losing badly in 2017 to political newcomer Macron in a defeat that she took months to recover from.



