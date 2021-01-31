Health benefits of waking up early and praying before dawn

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: There are many benefits to waking up early in the morning, and knowing these benefits will motivate a person to end his sleep and rise at least two hours before sunrise. There are also many benefits in praying in the later part of the night and before dawn, which has been recommended by all religions, as well as schools of philosophy and ethics.

Rising early in the morning is inherently beneficial. But incorporating prayer at this time will maximize the gain. Tahajjud, also known as the “night prayer”, is a voluntary prayer performed by followers of Islam. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was recorded as performing the night prayer regularly himself and encouraging his companions too.

Other prophets before Muhammad (PBUH) also recommended their followers to pray at this holy time.Numerous Qur’anic verses hadiths have reinforced the importance of rising early and performing night prayers. In chapter 51 of the Qur’an, verses 17 and 18, God says that one of the signs of the righteous people is that they sleep only little at night, and pray for forgiveness before dawn. Recent studies have confirmed these benefits, showing that people who rise early are physically and mentally healthier, earn more money and experience more success.

