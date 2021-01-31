Can hair gel prevent Masah/Mas’h of the head when performing Wudhu? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Mas’h/Masah of the head when using hair gel.

Question: Is hair gel and/or hair oil an obstacle for Mas’h/Masah of the head when performing Wudhu?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If it has mass and fat which prevents water reaching the place of Mas’h, Wudhu is not correct with it, and must be removed, and it is up to the accountable person (Mukallaf) to know that.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA