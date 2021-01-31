Iraqi official: Exact date of Pope’s visit to Iraq is still unknown

SHAFAQNA- A senior Iraqi Foreign Ministry official today (Sunday) stressed that the exact date of Pope Francis’ visit to Iraq next March is unknown.

“Baghdad has not yet received a specific date for the Pope’s visit, but it is likely that the Pope will travel to Iraq in mid-March,” the Iraqi official said.

The high-ranking Iraqi official added that a government team, in cooperation with the Christian Endowment Court, has begun planning for the trip.

The source added: “The announcement of this trip was not accompanied by any official statement from the Vatican to the Iraqi side, and the reason for this may be the coordination of the trip or monitoring of the situation in Iraq, especially in connection with the Corona epidemic and concerns over the second wave of the disease in this country. It is very likely that it will be postponed, but nevertheless, Iraq is preparing to welcome this trip, especially after the news of his possible meeting with Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf Ashraf.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English