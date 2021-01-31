Date :Sunday, January 31st, 2021 | Time : 16:32 |ID: 196453 | Print

US: Protesters disrupt vaccination site in Los Angeles

SHAFAQNA-A coronavirus vaccination distribution centrer at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles was closed for almost an hour Saturday afternoon because of a protest.

About 50 protesters gathered at the entrance of the baseball stadium, Los Angeles Times reported, affecting motorists waiting in line to get their shots. The demonstrators included members of anti-vaccine and far-right groups, the newspaper said.

The protest remained peaceful, the city’s police department said. The fire department responded and resumed operations at the site after a 55-minute interruption. No appointments were affected, the city said, Bloomberg reported.

 

