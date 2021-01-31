https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/US-3.jpg 460 920 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-31 16:32:452021-01-31 16:32:45US: Protesters disrupt vaccination site in Los Angeles
US: Protesters disrupt vaccination site in Los Angeles
SHAFAQNA-A coronavirus vaccination distribution centrer at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles was closed for almost an hour Saturday afternoon because of a protest.
About 50 protesters gathered at the entrance of the baseball stadium, Los Angeles Times reported, affecting motorists waiting in line to get their shots. The demonstrators included members of anti-vaccine and far-right groups, the newspaper said.
The protest remained peaceful, the city’s police department said. The fire department responded and resumed operations at the site after a 55-minute interruption. No appointments were affected, the city said, Bloomberg reported.
