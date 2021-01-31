Date :Sunday, January 31st, 2021 | Time : 17:09 |ID: 196474 | Print

Photos: Mourning procession for death anniversary of Lady Umm Al-Banin (S.A) in Karbala

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- People of Kufa in the form of a mourning procession attended the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) and the holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S) in the city of Karbala.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
MUHARRAM SERIES - Martyrdom of Muslim ibn Aqil
Iraq: New healthcare center for Covid-19 patients
Karbala in the olden days
'Imam Hussein (AS)' Encyclopedia to Be Compiled in Iraq
Hadrat Abbas (A.S.) in the Holy Imam's Sight
Photos: Arbaeen pilgrimages walk towards Karbala
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *