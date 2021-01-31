Photos: Mourning procession for death anniversary of Lady Umm Al-Banin (S.A) in Karbala

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/191267C1-72FC-43F0-BBD3-F60B2D4F1B45.jpeg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-01-31 17:09:042021-01-31 17:09:15Photos: Mourning procession for death anniversary of Lady Umm Al-Banin (S.A) in Karbala
SHAFAQNA- People of Kufa in the form of a mourning procession attended the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) and the holy shrine of Hazrat Abbas (A.S) in the city of Karbala.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
