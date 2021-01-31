At least 10 people killed in terror attacks in Syria

SHAFAQNA- At least 10 people were killed in terror attacks in north Syria on Sunday.

A bomb mounted on a vehicle was detonated in Azaz town on Sunday. Four people were killed and 20 others wounded in the attack. Shortly after, another explosion in a checkpoint five kilometers (3.1 miles) east of al-Bab town killed six and wounded four people. It is feared that the number of casualties may increase, AA reported.