At least 10 people killed in terror attacks in Syria
SHAFAQNA- At least 10 people were killed in terror attacks in north Syria on Sunday.
A bomb mounted on a vehicle was detonated in Azaz town on Sunday. Four people were killed and 20 others wounded in the attack. Shortly after, another explosion in a checkpoint five kilometers (3.1 miles) east of al-Bab town killed six and wounded four people. It is feared that the number of casualties may increase, AA reported.
