Photos: Manufacturing works of shrine’s grid of left hand of al-Abbas (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- Al Kafeel: The head of the department of manufacturing the grids and doors of the holy shrines at the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine; Mr. Nadhem al-Ghurabi, confirmed to the Kafeel network: “The shrine’s grid of the left hand of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) witnessed recently escalating pace of work, as we completed manufacturing all its eight knotworks (Duhnat), which are of 190 cm long and 1 meter wide. They consist of 176 balls and 42 halves, distributed into (21) rows, in addition to the triangles of these knotworks on which are engraved with vegetal inscriptions inspired by the inscriptions of the grid of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).



The knot works were installed on the iron structure that has an octagonal shape.”

He added: “The 8 corner columns, have also been completed, and were distributed around the perimeter of the octagonal-shaped grid. Plant inscriptions and motifs are engraved on them and are aligned with the 16 columns of the grid that have a polygonal shape.

We have also finished the work of the parts that are attached to it from the bottom, as well as its decorative base (column crown). ”

Al-Ghurabi continued: “The work currently underway is putting the final touches on the decorative frieze that overlooks the poetic band and surrounds the eight parts of the grid.

Each part of this frieze is centered by a decorative flower (turra), and a decorative piece is put on its sides to connect each part to the other in an artistic manner.”

Indicating: “The grid was covered inside with natural teak wood with natural-colored inscriptions and decorations of high durability, strength and beauty. And this work was also completed.”

It is noteworthy that the grid is octagonal in shape and is the first grid to be manufactured with this design, with a diameter (3 meters) and a height (2.85 meters), and a structure of stainless steel with a thickness of (2 mm). It was designed and executed with high precision and craftsmanship, to be added to the record of achievements of this factory of the Holy Shrine.