Completion of cladding work of Qibla gate’s floor of al-Abbas (A.S) shrine +Photos

SHAFAQNA-Alkafeel: The Engineering Projects Department at the Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine announced the completion of the flooring work for the Qibla gate of the shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him), on an area of ​​240 square meters, extending from the yard overlooking it, which was covered earlier this year, up to its point of contact with the floor of the Holy Sanctuary.

The head of the aforementioned department, Eng. Dea’ Majeed Al-Sa’egh, revealed to the Kafeel Network: “There were many works on the Qibla gate to the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), due to the specificity of this gate, as it is the main entrance to the holy shrine and is characterized with size and design advantages. ”

He continued: “The process of cladding its floor but one of these works that came after all the decorations and inscriptions on its walls and ceiling were completed. The cladding works have taken into account the following:

The height of the gate from both sides of the entrance and from the side of the holy sanctuary, in a way that ensures the ease and flow of visitors and processions, by using high-quality and durable cladding materials, in addition to the method of its cladding by granite with colors and quality similar to the cladding of the rest of the gates.”