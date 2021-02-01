AQR publishes 147 religious books

SHAFAQNA- Globe Razavi: Astan Quds Razavi’s Behnashr Publications has published 147 sacred books including the Holy Quran, Mafatih al-Jinan, Nahjul Balagha, Scroll of al-Sajjad, and collection of Selected Prayers.

Seyyed Ahmad Mirzadeh, Production Deputy of Behnashr said: “To promote Quranic teachings and to provide pilgrims of Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine with religious texts, Behnashr Publications has managed to supply all sacred and religious books needed in Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine. The Holy Quean version is a reprint of Uthman Taha calligraphy and translation of master Hossein Ansarian.” Referring to Behnashr’s print of the Holy Quran with Mr. Neirizi’s calligraphy last year, he said: “As inclusive calligraphy of Mr. Neirizi has attracted the attention of many in the country including Ayatollah Khamenei, Behnashr used one of Neirizi’s most complete copies to reprint the Holy Quran.”

Mirzadeh referred to simplicity, suitability for teaching and learning, fluent translation of master Ansarian, simple graphics, beautiful colors, and colorful words of Allah as main characteristics of this sacred work. “The grammatical inflexion of Neirizi’s style is in a way which makes recitation easier for the reader by directing reader’s eyes to the next word spontaneously.” “Simplification of words of the Mafatih al-Jinan, appropriate thematic separations, fluent translation, large fonts, light yellow colors, and appropriate size are items taken into account while producing these works”, Mirzadeh further noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mirzadeh said Behnashr has prepared and published a seven-volume book covering all prayers and deeds advised for different lunar months in different sizes. Behnashr Publication’s production deputy pointed to the annual reprint of a special copy of the Holy Quran with the calligraphy of the late Abdollah Ranani Isfahani, saying: “This copy which has drawn attention of Ayatollah Khamenei in terms of beauty, readability, and arrangement of pages, has also received special attention of AQR chief custodian. It is under publication with translations in opposite page. The work will be available in around three months”.