Myanmar coup:Aung San Suu Kyi detained by military

SHAFAQNA-Myanmar’s military detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior government officials in a series of early morning raids.

A video address broadcast on military-owned television said power had been handed to the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. The military imposed a state of emergency for one year.

Myo Nyunt, the spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy (NLD) said earlier on Monday, that Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other leaders had been “taken” in the early hours of the morning. Later on Monday, the NLD said Aung San Suu Kyi called on the public not to accept the coup and to protest.

Politicians from states and regions, as well as prominent political activists were also detained, while mobile and phone networks were seeing disruption. State media was also taken off-air, AlJazeera reported.