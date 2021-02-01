How to deal with disrespectful behaviour?

SHAFAQNA – A Nasrani man was disrespectful to fifth Shia Imam, Mohammad Al-Baqir (AS) and said to him: Are you a cow (baqar)? Imam (AS) replied: I am Baqir. That rude man said: You are the son of a woman who is a cook! Imam (AS) replied: Cooking was her profession (and that is not a fault). That man said: You are the son of a disagreeable black woman! Imam Baqir (AS) replied: If you are telling the truth, may God forgive her, and if you are lying, may God forgive you. The narrator said: After noticing all these forbearance and tolerance, that Nasrani man converted to Islam [1]. In another narration, the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) said: Even if you are not a tolerant person, pretend that you are [2].

[1] Manaqib Ibn Shahr Ashub, Vol. 4, Page 207.

[2] Osul Kafi, Vol. 2, Page 112.