Why true Islam is the most tolerant religion?

SHAFAQNA – When have you seen in the history that in a country where all its people have religious feelings and then the non-religious people are allowed to come to the Mosque of the Prophet (PBUH) or in Mecca sit down and speak as they wish in total freedom; (even) deny existence of God, deny the Prophet (PBUH), and Salaat, Hajj, etc. and say we do not believe in these, but the religious people, treat them with utmost respect? In the history of Islam you can see many of these brilliant examples, and it is due to these freedoms that Islam managed to remain (as a vibrant religion) [1].

[1] Piramoone Inqelabe Islami, Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 19.