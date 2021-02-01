Islamic Center of Berlin to hold program marking Hazrat Zahra’s (S.A) birthday anniversary

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: An online program will be held at the Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center in Berlin, Germany, to celebrate the birthday anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (SA). The program will begin at 7 P.M. local time on Tuesday, according to the Islamic Center. It will include a speech by Hojjat-ol-Islam Seyyed Mahmoud Mousavi and eulogy recitation in praise of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) by Abbas Heidarzadeh.

Those interested can watch the online event online via Zoom here. The Islamic Center of Berlin was established in 2003 with the aim of promoting Islamic teachings. It also serves the Muslim community in Berlin and its nearby cities and towns by offering social and cultural programs.

