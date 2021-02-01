Preliminary stage of int’l Quran contest underway in Egypt

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The preliminary stage of the 4th international competition on Quran memorization and Ibtihal in Egypt has been underway in Port Said for one week. According to albawabhnews.com, the governor of Port Said said that the competition has been held for female Quran activists from all over Egypt. Top male and female Quran memorizers of Port Said Governorate will also be evaluated in this stage, he added.

Abdul Kareem Salih, head of the committee for revising Mushaf Sharif in Al-Azhar, Abdul Fattah Tarouti, eminent Egyptian Qari and Sheikh Mohammad Rashad Zaghloul, Imam of Al-Azhar Grand Mosque are members of the competition’s board of arbiters. The governor said that Sheikh Jamal Awad, Director General of Port Said Awqaf Office, Sheikh Ahmad Qouteh Director General of Dissemination and Sheikh Abdulqadir Director of Religious Guidance Office of the governorate are the other organizers of the competition.

The fourth international Quran and Ibtihal competition in Port Said will be organized in memory of Mahmoud Khalil Al-Hosari with the participation of his wife in March. The previous edition of the international Quranic event was held with the participation of representatives from 41 countries.