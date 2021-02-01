Children’s Book on Hijab : But Why Is The Hijab So Special?

SHAFAQNA- Sahar Jaber has written a new child book titled “But Why Is The Hijab So Special?”. This book aims to answer the many questions Muslim children have surrounding the hijab in the most comprehensive way possible.

In this book, the protagonist, Leya, finds herself conflicted when trying to understand as to why she feels the hijab is special. She realises that the hijab is an important part of being a Muslim but doesn’t quite understand why. She begins her quest to find the answer. She relies on knowledgeable and influential family members and community members to help her on her journey. In the end, she comes to understand better why Allah (swt) has bestowed Muslim women with the gift of wearing the hijab.

The author in an interview with The Muslim vibe said that “With this book, I hope to provide both males and females, from the age of 7 to 14, with an important opportunity to learn an in-depth analysis of the hijab. This book also includes multiple subtle messages and requirements. Although this book has a female obligation, I encourage mothers to provide this book to their sons, as they also have a responsibility to respect the hijab their mothers, sisters, and one day wives will wear”.