https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/157858138.jpg 450 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-02-01 17:58:492021-02-01 18:06:40WHO grants Iran vaccine approval
WHO grants Iran vaccine approval
SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Head of Food and Drug Administration of Iran Mohammad Reza Shanehsaz said on Monday that the World Health Organization (WHO) has granted permission to Iran’s Food and Drug Administration to approve the vaccine.
The Food and Drug Administration of the Ministry of Health, as the highest scientific authority in the country, has received vaccine approval from the World Health Organization ten years ago, Shanehsaz said.
He stated that if Iran approves a vaccine, it means that the World Health Organization has licensed it even in other countries besides Iran. Therefore, statements that the Food and Drug Administration of Iran cannot take action in this regard are irrelevant, he reiterated.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!