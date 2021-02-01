Date :Monday, February 1st, 2021 | Time : 17:58 |ID: 196757 | Print

WHO grants Iran vaccine approval

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Head of Food and Drug Administration of Iran Mohammad Reza Shanehsaz said on Monday that the World Health Organization (WHO) has granted permission to Iran’s Food and Drug Administration to approve the vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration of the Ministry of Health, as the highest scientific authority in the country, has received vaccine approval from the World Health Organization ten years ago, Shanehsaz said.

He stated that if Iran approves a vaccine, it means that the World Health Organization has licensed it even in other countries besides Iran. Therefore, statements that the Food and Drug Administration of Iran cannot take action in this regard are irrelevant, he reiterated.

You might also like
Muslim countries on the way to develop COVID-19 vaccine
Prominent Iranian nuclear scientist targeted in assassination attempt near Tehran
Ayatollah Khamenei: "Al-Quds is capital of Palestine and US cannot do a single thing"
Holy Month of Ramadan In Iran
Sabian Mandaean followers perform baptism ritual in Iran
Iran to host 1st Islamic conference on science, technology inroads
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *