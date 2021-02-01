Al-Kazemi met with Secretary General of GCC

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Prime Minister met today (Monday) with the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council and the accompanying delegation.

During a meeting with Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi stressed his country’s efforts to strengthen ties with Clouncil members in all areas, as well as the need to speed up the issue of electricity connection and strengthen trade.

Al-Kazemi also welcomed Iraq’s efforts to reconcile council member states, saying talks should be the basis for resolving problems between countries in the region.

Emphasizing his country’s belief in the importance of holding talks, especially in the current regional and international developments, he said that holding talks is effective for all countries in the region.

Al-Kazemi went on to stress the importance of following up the investment case and the commitments of the Donors Conference in Kuwait, calling it effective in achieving Iraq’s economic, social and security stability, as well as regional security in general.

Referring to the council’s support for Iraq in achieving security and stability, Al-Hajraf praised Iraq’s successful counter-terrorism experience and lamented the killing of some civilians during the terrorist attack in al-Tayaran Square.

Referring to the issue of electricity connection, he said that this issue has reached advanced stages and member states are serious about holding a series of bilateral meetings to take a step in this direction.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English