Date :Monday, February 1st, 2021 | Time : 19:41 |ID: 196789 | Print

Photos: Imam Ali (A.S) shrine on eve of birth anniversary of Lady Fatimah (S.A)

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The morning ceremony of reciting the Ziyarat of Amir Al-Momineen Ali ibn Abitalib (A.S) on the eve of the birth anniversary of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) was held in the presence of the servants of the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) in the courtyard of Alawi in Najaf Ashraf.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Any claims of communication between Ruhollah Zam and Ayatollah Sistani or his office is untrue
Fire in food and electrical storages in Najaf + Photos
Martyrdom Anniversary of Hazrat Fatimah (S.A) at Imam Ali's (A.S) Holy Shrine + Photos
Najaf Police: We are excused for accepting pilgrims in mid-Sha'ban
Najaf Ashraf is preparing to celebrate the liberation of Corona+ Video
Najaf Ashraf’s German Hospital to open next month+Photos
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *