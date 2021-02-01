Photos: Imam Ali (A.S) shrine on eve of birth anniversary of Lady Fatimah (S.A)

SHAFAQNA- The morning ceremony of reciting the Ziyarat of Amir Al-Momineen Ali ibn Abitalib (A.S) on the eve of the birth anniversary of Lady Fatimah Zahra (S.A) was held in the presence of the servants of the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) in the courtyard of Alawi in Najaf Ashraf.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English