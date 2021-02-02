Date :Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 | Time : 00:14 |ID: 196836 | Print

World Hijab Day: Celebrating the Muslim Head Covering

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA-

The word “hijab” comes from the Arabic word “hajaba,” which means to hide or cover. The veil is worn by many Muslim women in public and in the presence of any male who does not belong to their family.

1 February marks World Hijab Day.

Started in 2013 by Nazma Khan, a Muslim who moved from Bangladesh to New York at the age of 11, the event’s goal is to encourage women of all religions and backgrounds to learn more about the meaning of the hijab.

The day is now celebrated in 140 countries worldwide.

You might also like
A British study: Bias may prevent Muslims from joining the top professsions
Researcher: "Hijab is normal for Swiss people/right-wing parties see Hijab as a symbol of political Islam"
Islamophobia holding back UK Muslims in workplace, study finds
Rohingya woman shot dead along Bangladesh border
Pope in Africa wants to bridge Muslims and Christians
Protesters in Jakarta and Berlin voice solidarity with Muslim Uyghurs
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *