World Hijab Day: Celebrating the Muslim Head Covering

SHAFAQNA-

The word “hijab” comes from the Arabic word “hajaba,” which means to hide or cover. The veil is worn by many Muslim women in public and in the presence of any male who does not belong to their family.

1 February marks World Hijab Day.

Started in 2013 by Nazma Khan, a Muslim who moved from Bangladesh to New York at the age of 11, the event’s goal is to encourage women of all religions and backgrounds to learn more about the meaning of the hijab.

The day is now celebrated in 140 countries worldwide.