Pope Francis emphasizes decision to travel to Iraq next month

Pope Francis I, the world’s leading Catholic Christian, told the Catholic News Service (CNS) on Monday that he planned to travel to Iraq next month, even if many Christians in the country will not be able to see him due to restrictions on the spread of the new generation of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Emphasizing that he is a supporter of the suffering people, 84-year-old Pope Francis said it is important for them to see that the Pope visits their country, even if for reasons of social distance, most of them only watch him on television.

Reuters quoted CNN as saying that the world’s Catholic Christian leader plans to travel to Iraq on March 5-8, as scheduled, unless a dangerous wave of Corona cases occur in this country.

Meanwhile, Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako, of the Iraqi Catholic Chaldean Church, said last week that Pope Francis would also meet with Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Sistani, the Supreme Religious Authority of World’s Shia Muslims.

It should be noted that, During a meeting with the world’s Catholic Christian leader at the Vatican in late 2018, the Iraqi President Barham Salih formally asked him to visit the historic Ur area near the southern city of Al-Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar province, as the birthplace of Prophet Ibrahim (A.S) and the Pope in turn promised to respond positively to this invitation at the appropriate time.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs two months ago,

announced the visit of Pope Francis to the country from March 5 to 8 and stressed that this trip is a historic event with a message of peace for Iraq and the entire region, in order to support all citizens of this country and emphasize the unity of humanity in the face of extremism and conflict and the strengthening of diversity, forgiveness and coexistence.

It is worth noting that if Francis I travels to Iraq next month, he will become the first Vatican Pope to visit the country, where Pope John Paul II, the former leader of the world’s Catholic Christians, had previously planned to visit in 2000 to visit the historic region of Ur. However, negotiations with the government led by the disbanded Ba’ath party failed and the trip was canceled.

