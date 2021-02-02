US police officers handcuff and pepper-spray a nine-year-old girl in Rochester

SHAFAQNA- US Police officers handcuffed and pepper-sprayed a nine-year-old girl in the US city of Rochester.

The Police officers were suspended at the mayor’s request. The suspension will last at least until the conclusion of an internal investigation by the Rochester police. Footage released Sunday, which has sparked new outrage over excesses committed by the country’s law enforcement, showed at least seven officers were involved in the incident Friday.

“What happened Friday was simply horrible, and has rightly outraged, all of our community,” said Mayor Lovely Warren. “Unfortunately, (New York) state law and union contract prevents me from taking more immediate and serious action.”

Deputy Police Chief Andre Anderson said Sunday the girl — who has not been named — had been suffering from a serious mental health emergency, reportedly threatening to take her own life and that of her mother. Officers called to the scene on Friday eventually responded by handcuffing her, before trying to force her into a car and pepper-spraying her when she resisted, body cam videos released by the city’s police force showed. The ethnicity of the young girl in the Rochester incident has not been disclosed, France24 reported.