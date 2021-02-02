Date :Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 | Time : 07:59 |ID: 196851 | Print

Ultra-Orthodox Israelis break lockdown rules to attend rabbi’s funeral

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews breaked lockdown rules to attend a rabbi’s funeral on Sunday.

A huge crowd, many not wearing masks, packed the streets in Jerusalem for the funeral of 99-year-old Rabbi Meshulam Dovid Soloveitchik, head of the influential Brisk yeshiva, or religious educational institute. Soloveitchik died earlier on Sunday, France24 reported.

Israel’s ultra-Orthodox, or haredim, have been at the centre of the country’s struggles to control the spread of coronavirus, with some groups flagrantly defying lockdown rules, especially concerning school and synagogue closures. Police seeking to enforce the lockdown have in recent days clashed with haredim in Jerusalem’s Mea Shearim neighbourhood and in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv. While police were on hand for the rabbi’s funeral, they did not act to disperse crowds, an AFP photographer said.

You might also like
Palestinians reject US deal of the century
Iraq promised to response strongly to Israel's attack
Libyan Mosques Reopen After 7-Month Lockdown
Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu Is Leading US President Trump to War with Iran
Jared Kushner Will Return to Middle East this Month
Egypt's Coptic pope in rare visit to Jerusalem
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *