If a fetus is aborted what happens to its Diyah? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about Diyah of an aborted fetus.

Question: If a fetus is aborted who gets its Diya/Diyyah?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Diyah of the fetus is paid to its father and mother, and any of them who takes part in abortion, does not inherit Diyah and the other one gets the lot. And if both take part in abortion, Diyah goes to the paternal and maternal grandfather, the grandmother and brothers and sisters of the fetus, and is divided according to inheritance law; and if they all agree, the problem is solved.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA