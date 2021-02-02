When does Iddah of a divorced woman start? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Iddah for a divorce woman.

Question: After marrying her husband, due to disagreement, a woman has been living apart from her spouse for more than a year, and she will be divorced from her husband soon. Can temporary or permanent Nikah sermon be performed for her with another man in the current condition or immediately after her divorce?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: As long as the divorce sermon has not been recited with all its conditions, and the woman has not observed the divorce Iddah, Nikah with another person is invalid (Batel/Batil). And the start of Iddah is calculated from the time when the divorce sermon is recited; even if the man and the woman have been apart from each other for a year.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA