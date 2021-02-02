Date :Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 | Time : 15:29 |ID: 196891 | Print

Iran to appoint woman envoy to UN for first time

SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Iran is to appoint a woman as ambassador and deputy representative to the United Nations, the informed sources said.

Dr. Zahra Ershadi, who is to be appointed as the second person in Iran’s mission to the UN, is now director-general of human rights at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

