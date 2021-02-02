Quranic course for non-Arabic speaking seminarians concludes in Iraq

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The closing ceremony of the first edition of a Quranic course for non-Arabic speaking seminarians from Africa was held by the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine in Karbala, Iraq.

According to Al-Kafeel website, the Center for African Studies affiliated to the Intellectual and Cultural Affairs Section of the Astan organized the program in cooperation with the Quran Teaching Institute of the holy city of Najaf.

The course, titled “Imam Hassan Mujtaba (AS)” was held for one and a half month as part of the cooperation between the institutes and educational centers under the supervision of the Astan. It included theoretical and practical lessons taught by Quran experts of the Astan. The Holy Quran Teaching Institute of the Astan has implemented many Quranic programs for different groups.