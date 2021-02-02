Quranic women honored ahead of Hazrat Zahra (SA) birthday anniversary

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A total of 113 women Quran activists were honored in a ceremony in Tehran on the occasion of birth anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (SA).

The ceremony was held Monday at District 13 of Tehran Municipality.

Addressing the event, an official with the municipality underlined the need for finding and tapping the Quranic potentials among women and promoting Quranic activities among them.

The official also described women as pioneers in society’s cultural fields and hoped that they would strive to benefit more from the teachings of the Holy Book.

Wednesday marks the birthday anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (SA), the beloved daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Muslims all over the world celebrate the auspicious occasion.