Eight mln liters of Zamzam water distributed to Umrah pilgrims

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Affairs has distributed more than 8 million liters of Zamzam water to Umrah performers and visitors of the Grand Holy Mosque. This included one million liters distributed using 5 million bottles and 7 million liters using water cylinders. The Presidency distributed bottles of Zamzam water to permitted groups to perform Umrah and prayer at the Grand Holy Mosque, according to precautionary measures being implemented by the government to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), Saudi Gazette reported. Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia, performed by Muslims that can be undertaken at any time of the year, in contrast to Ḥajj which has specific dates according to the Islamic lunar calendar.