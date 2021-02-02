Date :Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 | Time : 22:46 |ID: 196933 | Print

Iraqi Interior Minister visits al-Abbas (A.S) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: This Friday afternoon (15 Jumada II) corresponding to (January 29, 2021), the Iraqi Minister of Interior, Mr. Othman Al-Ghanimi, had the honor to visit the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine.

After performing the Ziyarat and prayer rituals, the Minister met with the member of the Board of Directors of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, Mr. Jawad Al-Hasnawi.
At the end of the visit, Al-Ghanimi praised the efforts made by the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine to serve the visitor and the Iraqi citizen in various levels and fields.
