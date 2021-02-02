First woman candidate for prime minister in Libya

SHAFAQNA-Iman Omran Al-Kosha announced her candidacy to become first woman prime minister of Libya.

Al-Koshar is described as a Libyan businesswoman, and as an independent candidate from outside the political center, trying to compete with prominent figures for the position of prime minister of the new government expected to be elected at the Political Dialogue Forum in Geneva on February 5.

Media outlets reported that the only Libyan candidate for the post of prime minister was confident in her experience and ability to compete for this high position. Iman Omran Al-Koshar’s biography states that she studied political science at the University of Jordan, trained in the Jordanian parliament, and also studied at the Jordanian Diplomatic Institute, and obtained a diploma in diplomacy and conflict resolution,TrendsWide reported.

Al-Koshar said that the purpose of her candidacy was not to win or lose, but to break the barrier of fear and encourage women and urge them to build and conduct state affairs, noting that she she has received positive responses to support from women since her name was announced on the list of candidates for the position of Prime Minister, as well as support from some members of the Political Dialogue Forum, according to News Beezer.