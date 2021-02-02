Libya’s first woman bid for PM+ Photo

SHAFAQNA- Iman Omran Al-Koshar, on a list of 21 candidates for the post of Libyan Prime Minister, is trying to become the first woman to hold such a post in the country.

Ms.Al-Koshar is described as a Libyan businesswoman and an independent candidate from outside political circles who will compete with prominent figures for the post of the country’s new Prime aminister, who is expected to be elected at the country’s political dialogue forum in Geneva on February 5.

As the only female candidate for the post of Libyan Prime Minister, she is confident in her experience and ability to run for the top position, media reported.

The biography of Iman Omran Al-Koshar states that she studied political science at the University of Jordan and completed an internship in the House of Representatives. In addition, she studied at the Jordanian School of Diplomacy and obtained a diploma in diplomacy and conflict resolution.

Al-Kosharhad previously said that she had been nominated for the post of Prime Minister with the aim of representing women and youth.

Libya’s only female candidate for Prime Minister has said her priorities, if elected, are to unite the Libyan people, bring together all parties involved and hold a constitutional referendum, and support young people and minorities such as the Amazigh and Tobu.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English