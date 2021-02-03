Date :Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 | Time : 15:41 |ID: 197008 | Print

Palestinians begin coronavirus vaccination in West Bank

SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian Authority (PA) has started COVID-19 vaccination in the occupied West Bank. The Moderna vaccines are the first batch of the promised 5,000 shots to be delivered by Israel to inoculate medical workers.

In recent weeks, Israel has faced mounting global pressure, including from the United Nations, to help Palestinians living under Israeli occupation in the West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip to gain access to vaccines , Aljazeera reported.

“We started today,” Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila said on Tuesday, adding that a supply of doses would be sent to Gaza, an Israeli-blockaded territory controlled by the Palestinian group Hamas, so that inoculation of front-line workers could begin in the enclave.

