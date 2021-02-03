HRW calls on Biden to publicly support rights of citizens to boycott Israel

SHAFAQNA- Human Rights Watch calls on US President Joe Biden to renounce Trump-era policy that labelled BDS movement as antisemitic.

Human Rights Watch (HRW), in a statement on Monday, called on Biden to “defend free speech rights” in the United States, including the right to take part in the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement ,Middleeasteye reported.

The BDS campaign is a non-violent initiative that encourages individuals, nations and organisations to censure Israel’s consistent violations of international law and human rights standards through various boycotts.

Dozens of Jewish groups worldwide and hundreds of leading Jewish and Israeli scholars have also come out against equating BDS and other criticisms of Israel as antisemitic.