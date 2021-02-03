What is the best virtue mentioned for Lady Fatimah Zahra (SA)?

SHAFAQNA – It is not a simple matter for a person that the Archangel Jibril/Jibrail (AS) coming to them, it must not be imagined that Jibril (AS) will come or may come to anyone. There needs to be conformity between the soul of the person who Jibril (AS) wants to come to, and the status of Jibril (AS) who is the great soul. This conformity has been in existence between Jibril (AS) and the great prophets such as the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Moses (AS), Isa/Jesus (AS), Ibrahim (AS) and like them; but not with everyone, and after them has not been seen for others. Even for Imams (AS) I have not seen to be mentioned. In any case I consider this honour and virtue higher than all the virtues which have been mentioned for Hadhrat Fatimah Zahra (SA). This virtue is specific to Hadhrat Seddiqah Al-Tahirah Al-Zahra (SA) [1].

[1] Sahifeye Noor, Vol. 20, PP 4-6.