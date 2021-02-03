Date :Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 | Time : 10:44 |ID: 197029 | Print

What to do if after completing Salaat there is a doubt that Wudhu had been performed or not? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about doubt in performing Wudhu.

Question: What is the duty of a person who doubts if he/she has performed Wudhu after completing Salaat/Salaah?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The completed Salaat is correct, but must perform Wudhu for the next Salaat (s).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

