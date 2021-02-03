What to do if after completing Salaat there is a doubt that Wudhu had been performed or not? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-02-03 10:44:102021-02-03 10:44:10What to do if after completing Salaat there is a doubt that Wudhu had been performed or not? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about doubt in performing Wudhu.
Question: What is the duty of a person who doubts if he/she has performed Wudhu after completing Salaat/Salaah?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The completed Salaat is correct, but must perform Wudhu for the next Salaat (s).
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
