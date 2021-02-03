Date :Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 | Time : 16:02 |ID: 197058 | Print

Quran memorization center launched in Thailand

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Al-Rahmah Al-Alamiyah religious society in Thailand has opened a center for teaching Quran memorization and Quranic sciences. According to alwasat.com, the center, launched in Songkhla Province, aims to serve the Holy Quran and promote Quranic teachings. Mohammad Jasim Al-Qasar, Head of the society, said that the center was opened on an 84-square-meter site.

Its motto is: “We protect you with Quran”, the official said. The center has two classes to host 70 girls and boys, he added. Al-Qasar appreciated the efforts of Kuwaiti charity groups in supporting the Quranic project. He also said that the society tries to get the Quran memorizers familiar with religious sciences in its Quranic centers.

