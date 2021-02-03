Date :Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 | Time : 16:20 |ID: 197068 | Print

Iran-Iraq strategic bonds ensure security, stability of region : Rouhani

SHAFAQNA-IRNA : President Hassan Rouhani said in a meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Wednesday afternoon that Iran and Iraq have strong commonalities.

President Rouhani said that these commonalities connect the two countries to such an extent that the results and fruits of this brotherly and strategic bond have gone beyond the two countries and ensure the security and stability of the whole region.

He pointed out that taking into consideration the economic potentials of the two neighboring countries, Iran and Iraq can complement each other’s economies, adding that the volume of trade should reach $20 billion a year.

Referring to the holding of a joint commission between the two countries, President Rouhani said that by following up and implementing the agreements of this commission, an important step can be taken in the development of economic relations between the two countries.

He also commented on solving the problems of the Shalamcheh-Basra railway, saying that Iran believes that the project is completely economic and commercial, and in line with diversification of the transportation routes between Iran and Iraq.

