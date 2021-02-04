How can a person distinguish between the truth and the falsehood?

SHAFAQNA – In the Battle of Jamal, Harith ibn Hoot asked a question from Imam Ali (AS) about Talha, Zubair, and Aisha uniting on falsehood. Imam Ali’s (AS) reply included words which Egyptian Scholar, Taha Hussain said: After the end of revelation (Wahi), I have not heard such a stronger and better speech than this. Imam Ali (AS) said: Indeed, the truth has been hidden from you and this has caused you to make a mistake. Truth and falsehood (Haqq and Batel/Batil) cannot be distinguished by the status and the personality of the individuals.

It is not right that initially you consider personalities as the criteria and then assess the truth and the falsehood with these criteria. The individuals must not be considered as the criteria for assessing (between) the truth and the falsehood. The standards of the truth and the falsehood must be the criteria for the individuals and their personalities. Meaning, firstly you must recognise the truth and the falsehood and then be able to identify the followers of the truth and the falsehood [1].

[1] Jazebe va Dafe’eh, Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 139.